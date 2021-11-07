Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ilkay Gundogan wants to see consistency from Manchester City after derby victory

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 10:51 am
Manchester City claimed an impressive derby win on Saturday (Jon Super/AP)
Ilkay Gundogan described Manchester City’s derby victory on Saturday as fun and enjoyable but now wants to see its intensity matched consistently.

The champions were dominant in all departments as they eased to a comfortable 2-0 success over arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

An early own goal from Eric Bailly set them on their way before Bernardo Silva added the second on the stroke of half-time after David De Gea had made a string of fine saves.

City eased the tempo in the second period but showed superb game management to deny United any significant openings and maintain control throughout.

“It was really fun, quite enjoyable,” said midfielder Gundogan.

“It was a great first half where we could have scored more goals. It could have been 3-0 or 4-0 at half-time. Their keeper made some incredible saves.

Bernardo Silva (left) celebrates scoring with Phil Foden
Bernardo Silva (left) celebrates scoring with Phil Foden (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The second half was about staying patient, keeping the ball, keeping possession, passing the ball, getting into a certain rhythm and not giving them any chances.

“I don’t remember that they had any chances in the second half.”

City were similarly impressive in claiming a 1-0 win over Chelsea, the current leaders, at Stamford Bridge last month.

Pep Guardiola’s men have not been able to replicate those standards week-in, week-out however and they suffered a surprise loss to Crystal Palace in their previous Premier League game.

Gundogan said: “The way we approached the game and played throughout the 90 minutes was impressive.

“We have got some good results in these kind of games this season and obviously it is about repeating that game by game.

“Unfortunately we have lost a few points against other teams that was not necessary.

“It is about improving in these kind of games as well, not giving easy points away because the Premier League seems to be more and more competitive every year.

“To win it, the amount of mistakes needs to be so low. These kind of points we drop could be, at the end of the season, very crucial.”

City return to action after the international break with a trip to Everton in a fortnight’s time.

