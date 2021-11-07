Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Australia police call off search for man attacked by shark

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 2:36 pm
Search and rescue vessels patrol off Port Beach in North Fremantle, Western Australia (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP)
Search and rescue vessels patrol off Port Beach in North Fremantle, Western Australia (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP)

Police in Western Australia have called off a search for a swimmer who was attacked by a shark.

The wife of Paul Millachip, 57, said she was with him at Port Beach in Perth on Saturday morning when two teenagers on a boat witnessed the shark attack.

“It came out of the blue. But it did happen, you just have to deal with it,” the wife said, asking not to have her name published.

She praised the teenagers who tried to help.

When the shark attacked a second time, they raced their boat and alerted other swimmers to get out of the water.

Police said earlier that the attack may have involved more than one shark, but witnesses said it appeared to be a four-and-a-half-metre (15-foot) great white.

Police said there was an extensive marine search for the father-of-two, which turned up a pair of goggles believed to belong to him.

“A family is now grieving, a man has lost his life. It’s a terribly sad situation,” Western Australia premier Mark McGowan said.

The most recent fatal shark attack in Australia was on September 5 in New South Wales state on the eastern coast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]