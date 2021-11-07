Novak Djokovic claims Paris Masters with victory over Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic gained a measure of revenge for the crushing of his Grand Slam dreams by defeating Daniil Medvedev to win the Rolex Paris Masters.

The world number one was back in match action this week for the first time since falling one victory short of claiming all four slam titles in a year when he was beaten by Medvedev in the US Open final in September.

They met again for the trophy in the French capital, and second seed Medvedev had the upper hand early on, but this time Djokovic turned the tables to win 4-6 6-3 6-3.

A day after ensuring he would end a season on top of the rankings for a record seventh time, the Serbian set another new mark with a 37th Masters title, pulling him clear of Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic had appeared understandably a little rusty this week, needing a deciding tie-break to overcome Hubert Hurkacz in the semi-finals, and Medvedev maintained his form from his thrashing of Alexander Zverev on Saturday in the first set.

But Djokovic moved ahead early in the second, cutting out the drop shots and utilising his net skills, before opening up a 5-2 lead in the decider.

He was unable to serve out the victory at the first time of asking but broke Medvedev’s serve for a third straight game to clinch the title before celebrating with his children, Stefan and Tara, in the stands.

Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Daniil Medvedev (Thibault Camus/AP)

Speaking on court, Djokovic said: “Today was a very special day because I had my family with me. It’s the first time both of my children are together courtside to watch one of my matches. That is a beautiful feeling.”

The 34-year-old will now turn his attention to the Nitto ATP Finals, where he can equal Roger Federer’s record of six titles, and the Davis Cup.

He insisted he has fully moved on from his New York disappointment, saying: “I already closed that chapter, to be honest. I’m not regretting it, really. I’m not spending days suffering because I didn’t take the calendar slam this year.

Impressive performance from Leo Borg even though Tommy Paul came out as the winner, 6-4, 6-2. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/BZvapszir1 — Stockholm Open (@sthlm_open) November 7, 2021

“I’m very relieved that the grand slam season was done because I felt a tremendous pressure unlike anything I felt in my life. It was an interesting experience, and I’m very satisfied with the way I played in the grand slams.

“I moved on from that and focused on the Masters events, and here in Bercy, and I did what I came here to do, which is clinch the year-end number one and win the trophy.”

At the Stockholm Open, 18-year-old Leo Borg, son of Bjorn, made his ATP Tour debut as a wild card despite being ranked outside the world’s top 2,000, putting up a good fight in a 6-4 6-2 loss to American Tommy Paul.