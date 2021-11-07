Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Pieters wins Portugal Masters amid dramatic finish in Vilamoura

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 5:43 pm
Thomas Pieters carded a closing 68 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Former Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters held his nerve on a chaotic afternoon in Vilamoura to card a closing 68 and win the Portugal Masters.

The Belgian started the final day sharing a four-shot lead with Matthieu Pavon but found himself two back with seven holes to play as the Frenchman looked serene in search of a first European Tour win.

It was all change on the par-five 12th, however, as Pavon put two balls in the water en route to a triple-bogey, with Pieters making a birdie in a four-shot swing that handed him a two-shot advantage.

Pieters found water himself on the 14th and there was a three-way tie at the top in the closing stages, but Dane Nicolai Hojgaard – who surged up the leaderboard with a closing 64 – bogeyed the last and Pavon dropped a shot on the par-five 17th after finding more water.

With some of the pressure relieved after seeing his playing partner’s error, Pieters put a five-iron to 20 feet on the penultimate hole and a two-putt birdie was followed by a par up the last as he finished at 19 under, two shots clear of Pavon, Hojgaard and another Dane in Lucas Bjerregaard.

Pieters won the final qualifying event for the 2016 Ryder Cup in Denmark to help earn himself a wild card and repaid captain Darren Clarke’s faith by claiming four points for Europe in a losing effort.

He had won just once since at the 2019 Czech Masters but his fifth European Tour victory means he will qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

“It does (feel like a long time),” he said. “Two years is a long time. I’ve had a child in the meantime, who talks and runs around, it does feel like a long time.

“I was going into this week and next week with my back to the wall. I had nothing to lose but everything to gain.

“I’ve never missed the end of the Race to Dubai and really didn’t want to miss it. I didn’t care if I finished first, second or third. I just wanted to get there, but winning is amazing.”

Pavon finished his week with a 70, while Bjerregaard carded a 66.

England’s Matthew Jordan finished at 13 under, two shots clear of countryman Richard Bland.

