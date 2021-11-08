Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Manchester misery for United as Verstappen rules Mexico – weekend in pictures

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 7:25 am
It was another woeful weekend for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
It was another woeful weekend for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

The pressure continued to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s derby defeat to City, while Norwich boss Daniel Farke followed Dean Smith out of the Premier League exit door.

It was a famous FA Cup first round weekend for St Albans, who sunk League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, while Kim Little’s goal saw Arsenal past West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Scotland out-muscled Australia in the Autumn internationals while there were also big wins for England and Ireland, but Wales were edged out by South Africa.

England eased into the T20 World Cup semi-final despite defeat, while Max Verstappen’s victory in Mexico piled more pressure on reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester United v Manchester City – Premier League – Old Trafford
Bernardo Silva’s goal heaped more woe on Manchester United at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pressure continues to build on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Pressure continues to build on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Martin Rickett/PA)
West Ham United v Liverpool – Premier League – London Stadium
West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Brentford v Norwich City – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
Daniel Farke was dismissed despite steering Norwich to their first win of the season at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
St Albans City v Forest Green Rovers – Emirates FA Cup – First Round – Clarence Park
Shaun Jeffers sealed a famous FA Cup win for St Albans over Forest Green Rovers (Nigel French/PA)
Spain Soccer La Liga
Barcelona threw away a 3-0 lead to draw at Celta Vigo (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Arsenal v West Ham United – Barclays FA Women’s Super League – Meadow Park
Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal beat West Ham in the WSL (Steven Paston/PA)
Verstappen dominated to win the Mexico City Grand Prix
Max Verstappen dominated to win the Mexico City Grand Prix (Francisco Guasco, Pool Photo via AP)
Verstappen, right, extended his drivers' championship lead over Lewis Hamilton (
Verstappen, right, extended his drivers’ championship lead over Lewis Hamilton (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Emirates T20 World Cup Cricket
Eoin Morgan’s England lost to South Africa but reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Scotland v Australia – Autumn Internationals – BT Murrayfield Stadium
Scotland edged a breathless 15-13 win over Australia at Murrayfield (Steve Walsh/PA)
England v Tonga – Autumn Internationals – Twickenham Stadium
Marcus Smith scored one of England’s 11 tries in their 69-3 win over Tonga (Adam Davy/PA)
Wales v South Africa – Autumn Internationals – Principality Stadium
Wales were edged out 18-23 by South Africa in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Ireland v Japan – Autumn Internationals – Aviva Stadium
Johnny Sexton marked his 100th cap with 16 points as Ireland thrashed Japan (Brian Lawless/PA)
England v New Zealand – Autumn Internationals – Franklin’s Gardens
England women claimed a second consecutive record victory over New Zealand (David Davies/PA)
France Paris Masters Tennis
Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev to win the Paris Masters (Thibault Camus/AP)

[[title]]

[[text]]

