Brendan Rodgers optimistic that returning players can get Foxes on a run

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes his side are well placed to “have a real push” in the Premier League in the new year.

The Foxes secured a hard-earned point in a 1-1 draw at Leeds on Sunday and sit 12th in the table, seven points adrift of the top four.

They have struggled to hit top form in the absence of several key players, winning just four of their first 11 matches after narrowly missing out on a Champions League spot last season.

Rodgers said: “Over the next number of months… We’ve got Wilf Ndidi back and you see what we’re like in the team when he’s in the team, we’re a different animal.

“We’ll get JJ (James Justin) back over the next numbers of weeks, you’ll see what he brings to the team, and then in the early part of the new year we’re hoping we’ll have Wesley (Fofana) back, and all of a sudden, the dynamic changes.

“We’ve just got to keep pushing, demanding our performance, and then hopefully get through into the new year with our top players back fit, and then we can have a real push. That’s the plan.”

Leicester found themselves under the cosh for long periods at Elland Road, but always looked capable of snatching victory against a much-improved Leeds.

“That was probably more like the (Leeds) team we’ve seen in terms of that running capacity, and the crowd really pushed the team and helped,” Rodgers added.

“It was an amazing atmosphere, I’ve got to say, it felt like an old-school British game, it was so good, I really enjoyed it.”

Rodgers is waiting to learn the full extent of Youri Tielemans’ calf injury after the Belgium midfielder was forced off in the 77th minute.

Leeds have struggled with their own long list of injuries this season, but were boosted by the long-awaited and emotional return of midfielder Adam Forshaw to their starting line-up.

The 30-year-old made his first Premier League start for Leeds after being sidelined for almost two seasons due to a chronic hip problem.

Adam Forshaw was back for Leeds against Leicester (Richard Sellers/PA)

Forshaw told LUTV: “I’m pleased. I’d just like to say a massive, massive thank you to (head of medicine and performance) Rob Price and his team.

“The strength and conditioning coaches, the manager, for the way he’s managed me throughout the summer, my family, my wife (for) putting up with me and keeping me busy on days when it was tough. I’m thankful to everybody.

“I was loving it. Second half at times I was blowing a little bit, little bit of cramp probably after 70-odd minutes, but it’s in the bank now as they say and I’m looking forward to the next game.”

The point lifted Leeds above Watford and Aston Villa up to 15th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.