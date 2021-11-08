Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Xavi wants fallen giants Barcelona to become ‘best club in the world’ once again

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 3:39 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 5:33 pm
Xavi was unveiled as Barcelona coach on Monday (Joan Monfort/AP)
Xavi has vowed to restore Barcelona to their position as “the best club in the world”.

Barca appointed Xavi as their new manager on Friday to replace Ronald Koeman on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former midfielder, who spent 17 years in the Barcelona first team between 1998 and 2015, joined from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after the two clubs agreed on the payment of a release clause in his contract.

Fallen giants Barca are currently ninth in LaLiga, 11 points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad and 10 behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

At his official unveiling in front of almost 10,000 fans at the Nou Camp, Xavi said: “I am very excited.

“I want to thank the club and everyone here. You have given me goosebumps.

“I just want to say one thing. We are the best club in the world and we will work hard to achieve success.

“We can’t afford to draw or lose. We are Barca and we have to win every game.

“We need you (the fans) especially through bad times. We are in a difficult situation as a club, but now we have to think only about what’s good for Barca.”

Club president Joan Laporta joined Xavi on the pitch and said: “Today is a day that will go down in club history.”

Xavi’s first match in charge will be the derby against Espanyol on November 20, after the international break.

