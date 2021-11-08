Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In-form Emile Smith Rowe gets England call-up

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 4:45 pm
Emile Smith Rowe has been in top form for Arsenal in the Premier League this season (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has received his first senior England call-up for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Smith Rowe had been scheduled to join up with England’s Under-21s, but instead met up with Gareth Southgate’s senior squad at St George’s Park on Monday.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for Arsenal this season, appearing in all their Premier League games and scoring in his third successive top-flight match in Sunday’s 1-0 home win against Watford.

Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Chelsea’s Mason Mount did not report for England duty.

Rashford is focusing on regaining full fitness following his recent return from shoulder surgery and Shaw is recovering from concussion sustained in Saturday’s Manchester derby defeat.

Ward-Prowse is ruled out through illness and Mount will be monitored by Southgate and his staff after undergoing dental surgery.

Southgate will begin preparation for Friday’s home fixture against Albania and the following qualifier in San Marino on Monday with just 22 players.

The Three Lions are in pole position to qualify for the Qatar 2022 finals, three points clear of closest group rivals Poland with two games to play.

Four points from their final two qualifiers will guarantee England’s qualification.

