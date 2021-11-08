Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vatican’s Apostolic Library opens to general public

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 6:06 pm
A view of the Vatican Apostolic Library (Nicole Winfield/AP)
The Vatican’s Apostolic Library, which is home to ancient manuscripts, rare books and reading rooms for scholars is opening its doors to the general public with a small new exhibition space aimed at pairing its artistic treasures with contemporary art.

The inaugural exhibit Tutti (All) takes its inspiration from Pope Francis’ 2020 encyclical Brothers All which combines his appeals for environmental sustainability, greater human fraternity and a more just socio-economic order in the post-Covid world.

Rome artist Pietro Ruffo, for whom maps and migration are regular themes, was invited to design a site-specific exhibit in one of the Library’s halls, which he transformed into a tropical forest.

In another room, Mr Ruffo designed a contemporary version of one of the Library’s ancient maps of the Nile with the two running side-by-side in a glass case.

Inaugurating the new space last week, Francis said the world was in need of new maps after Covid-19.

The Vatican has opened its library to the public (Nicole Winfield/AP)
“In this epochal change that the pandemic has accelerated, humanity needs new maps to discover the sense of fraternity, of friendship and the common good,” he said.

“We need a new beauty, that isn’t the usual reflection of power of some but a courageous mosaic of everyone’s diversity.”

The initiative, funded by the estate of US philanthropist Kirk Kerkorian, follows Francis’ appeal early on in his pontificate for the Library to open itself up more to the outside world.

Francis has followed that line by also opening the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo to the public as a museum.

The exhibit, which runs through February 22, is open on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and provides visitors with a unique way to get into Vatican City that would otherwise be off-limits.

Visitors must request admission in advance online, and the 15 euro admission fee includes the catalogue.

The Apostolic Library is separate from the Vatican Secret Archives, recently renamed the Vatican Apostolic Archives, which is home to all the documentation from the Holy See and its far-flung embassies. Both are open to scholars upon request.

