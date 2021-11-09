Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russell Westbrook shines as Lakers edge past Hornets after overtime

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 7:45 am Updated: November 9, 2021, 9:39 am
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook shone in his side’s victory (Ashley Landis/AP)
Russell Westbrook posted his first triple-double of the season to help the Los Angeles Lakers sneak past the Charlotte Hornets 126-123 after overtime .

Little could separate the two teams in regulation, with Anthony Davis’ clutch free throws with less than a minute remaining ultimately proving the difference.

Westbrook finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists, while Davis added 32 points and 12 rebounds in the narrow win.

Julius Randle scored 31 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 103-96 win over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers were dealt a blow prior to tip-off when Joel Embiid and three others were ruled out due to Covid-19 protocols.

Despite putting up a tough fight, the challenge ultimately proved too great for Philadelphia as New York claimed their second win in five games.

The Chicago Bulls outscored the Brooklyn Nets by 25 points in the fourth quarter to improve to seven wins and three losses this season with a 118-95 victory.

Although they went into the game riding a five-game winning streak, the Nets appeared to run out of petrol down the stretch as they gave up 42 points in the final period.

Steph Curry was at his electric best as the Golden State Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks 127-113.

The two-time MVP made nine of his 19 attempts from deep en route to a 50-point performance.

The Phoenix Suns held off a late surge to come away with a 109-104 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets romped to a 113-96 win over the Miami Heat, Ja Morant’s 33 point-effort helped the Memphis Grizzlies conquer the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-118, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 108-92 for their third straight victory.

