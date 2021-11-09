Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Another bail application rejected for Ghislaine Maxwell ahead of trial

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 5:26 pm
Ghislaine Maxwell, centre, listens during a court hearing flanked by her lawyer (Elizabeth Williams/PA)
Ghislaine Maxwell, centre, listens during a court hearing flanked by her lawyer (Elizabeth Williams/PA)

A US judge again refused to let British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trade a jail cell for home detention, citing previous rulings that the nature of charges alleging Maxwell recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse and her ability to flee make it impossible to let her out.

It was the fourth time that US District Judge Alison J. Nathan has rejected a bail application for Maxwell, 59.

Previous applications were also twice rejected by a Manhattan federal appeals court.

Ms Nathan made the rejection in a two-page order in which she also promised that Maxwell will be transported from her Brooklyn federal jail to her trial “in a way that is humane, proper, and consistent with security protocols”.

The judge said lawyers for the Metropolitan Detention Centre assured these protocols in a sealed letter.

One of Maxwell’s lawyers complained that she was brought to the courthouse last week for a hearing nearly six hours before its scheduled start and was poked by a guard to force her to wake up when she briefly fell asleep in a cold holding cell.

Ghislaine Maxwell (JIm James/Archive/PA)
Ghislaine Maxwell (JIm James/Archive/PA)

The jury selection process began to find a dozen people willing to fairly decide whether prosecutors can prove that Maxwell helped Epstein recruit and sexually abuse teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prospective jurors answered written questions in advance of oral questioning of them by the judge next week as a pool of hundreds of individuals is reduced to 12 jurors and six alternates.

Opening statements at a trial expected to last six weeks are scheduled for November 29.

In the latest bail request, Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said her client has been subjected to physical and emotional abuse by jail guards.

She also cited poor and unsanitary living conditions, insufficient nutrition, difficulties reviewing millions of legal documents and sleep deprivation.

In arguing against bail, prosecutors wrote that the latest bail application “turns to rhetoric and anecdotes better suited to tabloids than briefs.

“Where legal arguments can be found, they are cursory and unpersuasive.”

Epstein, a wealthy financier, was found dead in August 2019 in his cell in a Manhattan federal jail where he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

