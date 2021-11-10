Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giannis Antetokounmpo double-double lifts Milwaukee over Philadelphia

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 7:20 am
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia faded late as Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-109 win over the 76ers on Tuesday.

Still missing several key players through Covid-19 protocols, the Sixers started the game strongly with a 39-point opening quarter.

However, the momentum shifted in the second and the Bucks took a three-point advantage into half-time.

Although the Sixers rallied again in the third, they struggled to match Milwaukee’s pace in the fourth, with Antetokounmpo posting 31 points and 16 rebounds in the back-and-forth win.

The Atlanta Hawks continued their rocky start to the season, going down to the Utah Jazz 110-98.

Despite having some scoring troubles of their own, Utah’s lock-down defence in the fourth quarter ultimately proved the difference as they disrupted multiple potential scoring runs from Atlanta.

Trae Young scored 27 points in the loss, which resigned the Hawks to a fifth-straight defeat.

And a 27-point effort from Damian Lillard was not enough as the Portland Trail Blazers fell 117-109 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

