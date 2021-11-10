Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Relaxed George Russell relishing chance to take on ‘greatest driver of all time’

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 10:01 am Updated: November 10, 2021, 10:13 am
George Russell is to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes (Tim Goode/Bradley Collyer/PA)
George Russell is to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes (Tim Goode/Bradley Collyer/PA)

George Russell says there is no extra pressure in taking on Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes – and insists he is ready to showcase his ability to the world in pursuit of being crowned Formula One champion.

Russell will begin the first of his final four races as a Williams driver at this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix before his high-profile move to the Silver Arrows next season.

The 23-year-old from Kings Lynn, whose deal to replace Valtteri Bottas at the grid’s all-conquering team was announced in September, is set to form a tantalising all-British partnership with seven-time world champion Hamilton.

“I didn’t sit down and suddenly think to myself, ‘That’s it, I am going to be world champion next year’, because I don’t want to get carried away.

“I want to be a world champion, that is absolutely clear, but I am going out there to work on the process of achieving that and not waking up every morning and just thinking it will happen.

“I know if I eat the best food, sleep the best way, put the work in in the simulator, work at the gym, work with my engineers, don’t do anything silly, and prepare the best as I can, then that will give me the best possible shot of what I want to achieve.”

Russell’s future team-mate has slipped from 12 to 19 points behind Max Verstappen in his race to become a record-breaking eight-time world champion. So, is it game over for Hamilton?

“Max has been exceptional this year and realistically they should be a long, long way ahead in the championship and they should have the title sewn up,” said Russell.

“But you can never discount Lewis and Mercedes. They have been here for the last seven years for a reason and they are probably not feeling the pressure because they have that experience.

“I am going to back Lewis and Mercedes, purely because of that.”