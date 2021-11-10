Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Saweetie teases her plans for hosting at the MTV EMAs

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 4:08 pm
Saweetie (MTV/PA)
Saweetie (MTV/PA)

Saweetie has revealed she will wear a minimum of 10 looks and will be “utilising every single corner and platform of the room” when she hosts at MTV’s upcoming music awards ceremony.

The American rapper, 28, is hosting, performing and nominated for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) being held in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday November 14.

She also drew attention to the difficulties of not just being a woman in the hip hop music industry, but the challenges women experience every day.

Saweetie said: “So for the show, I will have a minimum of 10 looks.

“I will be utilising every single corner and platform of the room, so make sure you watch because we’re going to be having a good time.

“And I’m just really excited to see all the other artists perform.

“I’ll be presenting, performing and I’m also nominated, so I’m just really grateful for the recognition.”

The rapper has been nominated for best new artist at the EMAs, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Griff, Giveon, Rauw Alejandro and The Kid Laroi.

Chart-topping singer Ed Sheeran, 2021 Eurovision winners Maneskin and German-born pop star Kim Petras will also be among the performers at the ceremony in Budapest.

The rapper launched her debut single Icy Girl in 2017, with the EP High Maintenance following soon after in 2018.

Her second EP, Icy, was released in 2019 and spawned the top-40 single My Type, with her debut studio album Pretty B***h Music due to be released in 2021.

The singles Tap In and Best Friend featuring Doja Cat off the upcoming album have already stormed the social media world after they trended as songs on TikTok.

The artist, who started by making tracks in her car as she could not afford studio time, said the intention behind her music is so people feel “empowered, inspired and have a good time.”

Despite her success, she reflected upon the challenges she faces as a woman in the music industry.

She said: “I don’t think it’s difficult to be a woman in hip hop, I think it’s difficult to be a woman in the world.

“I don’t think we’re as respected as men.

“I feel like with women we have to explain ourselves, rather than just us saying it and people respect it.

“I felt like I have to express myself and explain myself.”

Saweetie also discussed her inspirations growing up, crediting the late American singer and actress Aaliyah, who sang Are You That Somebody, One In A Million and Try Again, as a major influence for her growing up.

She said: “I really loved Aaliyah, that was at least my idol growing up.

“But after she died, I didn’t really have one after that.

“I remember just crying for a week straight because I felt so connected to her and her music, but she’s definitely someone who I loved and admired growing up.”

The artist also said that she has not sought advice from previous EMA hosts as of yet, but revealed pop superstar Cher gave her career and life advice and that she “really appreciates” the artist.

Tune into 2021 MTV EMAs Sunday November 14, at 9pm GMT on MTV UK.