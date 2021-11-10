Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Michael Edwards to leave Liverpool sporting director role at end of season

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 4:43 pm
Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards will leave the club in the summer (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is to leave the club at the end of the season.

Edwards, who has been a key figure in the Reds’ successful recruitment programme in recent seasons and become something of a transfer guru, is ending his 10-year association as he wants a fresh challenge.

However, that does not, the PA news agency understands, involve a move to Newcastle with their new Saudi owners looking for experienced backroom staff.

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group made repeated unsuccessful attempts to persuade Edwards to extend his contract and therefore Julian Ward, promoted to assistant sporting director over a year ago, will now take over the role in the summer ensuring a smooth transition.

“I had always planned to cap my time at the club to a max of 10 years. I’ve loved working here, but I am a big believer in change,” Edwards wrote in an open letter.

“I think it’s good for the individual and, in a work setting, good for the employer, too.

“Over my time here we have changed so many things (hopefully for the better) but someone new brings a different perspective, new ideas and can hopefully build (or change) on the things that have been put in place beforehand.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been the man to benefit most from Edwards’ expertise as he has seen the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson Becker become the spine of a team which has won Champions League and Premier League titles.

“I know he isn’t leaving immediately or in haste, which is cool, so we still have some time to work together,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“If we are as fortunate and blessed, as we have been so far, maybe we can create more special memories for our club in this remaining time.

“He has been a constant presence during my period at LFC and his contribution to our success is clear for everyone to see.

“I have complete trust in Mike Gordon (FSG president) and the wider ownership group in their vision for what comes next.

“Julian and I have worked closely since he became loans and pathway manager, plus even more so in his wider role during the past 12 months.

Jurgen Klopp waves to the Liverpool fans
Jurgen Klopp, pictured, spoke highly of Michael Edwards (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“We have so many brilliant people here, all of whom contribute to what we have achieved and I have nothing but confidence we will continue to develop, progress and improve as an organisation.”

Since arriving from Tottenham as a head of analytics in 2011, Edwards has progressed to head his own department overseeing football development which he has been keen to ensure receives equal credit for their achievements in recruitment and transfers.

Gordon, a Liverpool director and FSG’s go-to man on club issues, praised the work of Edwards.

“Michael’s contribution and achievements will stand the test of time given the role he has played in helping to rebuild and shape the club into what we see today,” he said.

