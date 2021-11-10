Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Kid Galahad vows judges will not play a part in Kiko Martinez title defence

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 9:01 pm
Kid Galahad is preparing to face Kiko Martinez in Sheffield on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kid Galahad has vowed to leave nothing to chance when he makes the first defence of his IBF featherweight title against veteran Kiko Martinez in Sheffield on Saturday.

The 31-year-old found himself on the wrong end of a contentious split decision in his first bid for the same title against his Yorkshire rival Josh Warrington in June 2019.

And with his notoriously awkward style not always finding favour with officials, Galahad says he has consciously changed his approach as he prepares to face the 35-year-old Spaniard.

First Direct Arena – Leeds
Kid Galahad believed he did enough to beat Josh Warrington (Dave Thompson/PA)

Galahad said: “The Warrington fight made me realise I cannot leave anything down to the judges anymore, I have to take it out of their hands.

“It just made me realise I have to always make sure my opponent doesn’t hear the final bell.

“The name of the game is to hit and not get hit, you shouldn’t take risks when you don’t need to but I am at a point where I am making sure I beat guys in a clear fashion.

“I am no longer giving the judges the chance to give a close round to my opponents.”

Boxing – Emerald Headingley Stadium
Josh Warrington fought a technical draw against Mauricio Lara (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Galahad’s luck has changed since his loss to Warrington and he finally earned the world title left vacant by his rival when he clearly beat Jazza Dickens in August.

In contrast Warrington is now belt-less after a shock loss and a technical draw against Mauricio Lara, but Galahad is in no mood to be smug about their reversal in fortunes.

“It would be like knocking a guy down in a fight and hitting him while he’s on the floor,” said Galahad. “There is no need, it is unnecessary.

“Josh got the decision against me, I believe I won the fight and he knows I should have won the fight and that is all that matters.

“Hopefully, somewhere down the line, we get that fight on again but both my eyes are on Kiko for now.”