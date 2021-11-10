Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three held over Paraguay murders linked to Stradivarius violins

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 9:12 pm
Two bodies were found in the house in Paraguay (Jorge Saenz/AP)
Paraguayan police have detained two Germans and a Chilean suspected of killing a German man and his daughter while trying to get documents proving the authenticity of valuable violins.

Bernard von Bredow, a museum owner and instrument maker, was killed along with his 14-year-old daughter Lydia at their home in Aregua last month, and police said Mr Von Bredow’s body showed signs of torture.

Police commissioner Hugo Grance said four violins believed to have been made by revered Italian luthier Antonio Stradivari were found in the possession of Volker Grannass, a 58-year-old German who lived near the Von Bredow residence.

Also arrested were Yves Steinmetz, 60, and Chilean Stephen Darchinger, 51.

Paraguay Germany Killings
An aerial view of the residence of German archaeologist, musician and violin maker Bernard von Bredow, in Aregua, Paraguay (Jorge Saenz/AP)

Mr Grance said that Mr Von Bredow apparently had left the violins with Grannas during a trip to Germany, and was told when he returned that they had been destroyed in a fire.

“Our principal hypothesis is that the motive for the double crime was to find the international certification of authenticity of the violins so they could be sold,” he said.

Prosecutor Lorena Ledesma said officials were seeking further evidence because they suspect more people were involved.

Violins crafted by Stradivari in the 17th and 18th centuries can sell for millions of dollars.

Mr Von Bredow gained notice as a teenager when he discovered the complete skeleton of a mammoth near his hometown of Siegsdorf in Bavaria. He later founded a museum on mammoths and also pursued work in biology, geology and other fields, according to the biography on his museum’s website.

Neighbours in Aregua said Mr Von Bredow had settled in the town two years ago and dedicated himself to making violins.

Mr Grance said last week that the Von Bredow house “was found in complete disarray and blood stains indicated that the Germans were probably killed elsewhere on the property. The man had traces of having been tortured”.

The officer said the evidence at the scene indicates “that two or more individuals sought something” inside the house.

