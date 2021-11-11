Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Henry Cavill responds to James Bond speculation

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 3:15 am
Henry Cavill said ‘nothing is off the table’ as he addressed speculation over who will next play James Bond (Ian West/PA)
Henry Cavill said ‘nothing is off the table’ as he addressed speculation over who will next play James Bond (Ian West/PA)

Henry Cavill said “nothing is off the table” as he addressed speculation over who will next play James Bond.

One of the most sought-after roles in cinema is up for grabs following Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in the highly acclaimed No Time To Die.

Cavill, the 38-year-old British actor best-known for playing Superman, is often tipped as one of the leading candidates to take over.

Graham Norton Show – London
Henry Cavill admitted he would be interested in speaking to producers over the vacant James Bond role (David Parry/PA)

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Cavill admitted he would be interested in speaking with Bond producers.

He said: “I think it would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers. In an ideal world, I’d never have to turn anything down. Nothing is off the table. It’s an honour to even be part of that conversation.”

Craig, 53, is seen as one of the greatest Bonds ever and would be a tough act to follow.

Other actors in the betting to replace him include Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Idris Elba.

Cavill also addressed another of film’s most famous roles – that of Superman.

He first played the superhero in 2013’s Man Of Steel and reprised the role earlier this year for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Cavill, star of Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, said he is interested in further exploring the character of Superman.

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill said.

Addressing where he left the character in Justice League, Cavill added: “There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’”

More from the Press and Journal