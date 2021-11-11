Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Germany set to plan new coronavirus measures as numbers spike

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 11:44 am
A Red Cross worker stands at a tent where he conducts rapid Covid-19 tests in Biberach in Germany (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP)
Germany’s national disease control centre has reported a record-high number of daily Covid-19 cases as the country’s parliament was set to discuss legislation that would provide a new legal framework for coronavirus measures.

The Robert Koch Institute registered 50,196 new cases on Thursday, up from 33,949 daily cases a week earlier.

Infections have risen so quickly in recent days that hospitals in especially affected regions cancelled planned surgeries again so medical personnel could focus on Covid-19 patients.

The institute also reported 237 daily Covid-19 deaths, bringing Germany’s pandemic death toll to 97,198.

A sign highlighting Covid-19 prevention measures at a market in Biberach in Germany
One of the country’s top virologists, Christian Drosten, warned on Wednesday that another 100,000 people could die in coming months if the country’s vaccination rate did not accelerate quickly.

Unlike some other European countries, Germany has baulked at making vaccinations mandatory for certain categories of workers.

Yet the country has struggled to find ways to persuade more people to get shots voluntarily.

At least 67% of the population of 83 million is fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

“In Germany, I must say, unfortunately, that our vaccination rate isn’t high enough to prevent the fast spread of the virus,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday night.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is likely to take over as chancellor, echoed Mrs Merkel, telling politicians that everything must be done to get more people vaccinated.

Olaf Scholz
Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said vaccinations should be conducted ‘at high speed’ (Markus Schreiber/AP)

“The virus is still among us and threatening our health,” Mr Scholz said. “We must make sure that vaccinations are conducted and that they are conducted at high speed.”

Germany has a caretaker national government following a September parliamentary election.

The parties that are expected to form the next government plan to introduce legislation that would allow an “epidemic situation of national scope” declaration, in place since March 2020, to expire at the end of the month.

They want to replace it with a new legal framework for instituting coronavirus measures.

As during other periods of the pandemic, Germany has a patchwork of regional rules.

Most places restrict access to many indoor facilities and events to people who have been vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 or tested negative for the virus, although the latter option is being excluded in some areas.

