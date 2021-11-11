Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

‘The sooner you know, the better’ – Mick Harford on importance of health checks

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 3:02 pm
Mick Harford is backing Movember’s push to beat prostate cancer (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Young footballers have been urged to shed any notions of invincibility and submit to regular health checks in order to swiftly diagnose and combat any serious concerns.

Former Luton and England striker Mick Harford is backing the latest ‘Movember’ campaign to tackle prostate cancer, having been diagnosed with the disease in July this year.

The 62-year-old acknowledged visiting a GP is often the last thing on the minds of players who are kicking off their careers, intent on putting any lingering doubts to the back of their mind.

Luton hero Mick Harford is currently battling prostate cancer
Harford told the PA news agency: “You do feel invincible, but we know deep down that as top-level sportsmen we are very vulnerable as well.

“I’ve got friends like John Hartson who never went to hospital. You know what football players are like, they think they can stay away from the doctors and everything will be fine.

“I wasn’t one of those who was afraid of the doctor or the surgeon but I can totally understand why men don’t go to the doctors. But the sooner you know, the better the outcome will be for you.”

Harford, who finished his latest round of radiotherapy this week, will have his next scan in the new year and is currently performing his role as Luton’s chief recruitment officer effectively on a part-time basis.

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last month, while Norwich goalkeeper Dan Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Harford added: “The last thing you want to see is a young player in the prime of his life being knocked down with cancer.

Chelsea v Norwich City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is supporting Dan Barden’s battle with testicular cancer (Tess Derry/PA)

“Hopefully they will be back as soon as possible on the pitch. Cancer doesn’t spare anyone, so we’ve got to be vigilant about it and look after ourselves.

“We have to make sure we give as much information to players and people worldwide – the symptoms of certain cancers, especially prostate cancer – and the more we are aware, through schemes like ‘Movember’, hopefully things will improve.”

:: Mick Harford supports Movember in line with their work focusing on prostate cancer. Donate at Movember.com to help change the face of men’s health.

