PSG player Aminata Diallo released by police investigating attack on team-mates

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 11:15 pm
Aminata Diallo (left) has been with Paris St Germain since 2016 (Nick Potts/PA).
Aminata Diallo (left) has been with Paris St Germain since 2016 (Nick Potts/PA).

Paris St Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been released by police following her arrest on Wednesday.

PSG had confirmed Diallo was taken into custody on Wednesday morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service “as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the club’s players last Thursday evening”.

French daily L’Equipe reported that Diallo’s fellow PSG and France midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked in the street by two masked men on Thursday, November 4.

The club’s statement released on Thursday said: “Paris St Germain take note of Aminata Diallo’s release after police custody.

“The club remains alongside its players to enable them to overcome this ordeal and quickly regain serenity.

“Paris St Germain reiterates its confidence in justice to shed light on the events. The club thanks everyone for showing restraint, respecting the presumption of innocence and the privacy of the team.”

Diallo, 26, has played for PSG for five years while Hamraoui, 31, re-joined from Barcelona in July.

