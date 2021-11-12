Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Defence lawyer makes ‘no more black pastors’ plea in Ahmaud Arbery trial

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 3:12 am
Defence lawyer Kevin Gough made the comments during the Ahmaud Aubery murder trial (Sean Rayford/AP)
Defence lawyer Kevin Gough made the comments during the Ahmaud Aubery murder trial (Sean Rayford/AP)

A lawyer for one of the white men standing trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told the judge he did not want to see “any more black pastors” in the courtroom.

Kevin Gough, representing William Bryan, made the comment after the Reverend Al Sharpton sat with the slain man’s family.

Bryan, along with father and son Greg and Travis McMichael, is charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of Mr Arbery on February 23 last year.

The 25-year-old black man was chased and fatally shot after the defendants spotted him running in their neighbourhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick.

Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, right, wipes his eyes alongside the Reverend Al Sharpton outside the Glynn County courthouse
Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, right, wipes his eyes alongside the Reverend Al Sharpton outside the Glynn County courthouse (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP)

Mr Gough told Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley that he was concerned Rev Sharpton’s presence in court on Wednesday was an attempt to intimidate the disproportionately white jury hearing the case.

The jury was not in the courtroom when he made the remarks.

He said: “Obviously there’s only so many pastors they can have.

“And if their pastor’s Al Sharpton right now that’s fine, but then that’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here … sitting with the victim’s family, trying to influence the jurors in this case.”

Jason Sheffield, one of Travis McMichael’s lawyers, told the judge he did not notice any distractions caused by Rev Sharpton, who sat in the back row of the courtroom gallery wearing a mask.

The father and mother of Ahmaud Arbery, their lawyers, the Reverend Al Sharpton, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and others face a huge crowd of reporters outside the Glynn County courthouse
The father and mother of Ahmaud Arbery, their lawyers, the Reverend Al Sharpton, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and others face a huge crowd of reporters outside the Glynn County courthouse (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP)

Mr Gough said he did not realise Rev Sharpton had been there until after court had adjourned for the day.

“You weren’t even aware of it until later?” the judge said. “I’m not sure what we’re doing.”

Rev Sharpton held a prayer vigil and news conference outside the Glynn County courthouse on Wednesday afternoon to show support for Mr Arbery’s family.

Afterwards, he joined Mr Arbery’s parents and their lawyers to listen to portions of the trial testimony.

Rev Sharpton said in a statement that Mr Gough’s remarks showed “arrogant insensitivity”.

“I respect the defence attorney doing his job,” he said, “but this is beyond defending your client, it is insulting the family of the victim.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal