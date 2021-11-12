Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Dolphin Tale star Winter dies at Florida aquarium

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 8:09 am
Winter the dolphin (Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Winter the dolphin (Tampa Bay Times via AP)

A dolphin with a prosthetic tail who became famous in the Dolphin Tale movies has died at a Florida aquarium despite efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality.

Winter the 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died while being held by experts who were preparing it for a procedure at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where the marine mammal lived for years.

Veterinarian Dr Shelly Marquardt said: “While we are heartbroken by Winter’s death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival.”

Dr Marquardt said the aquarium worked with specialists and marine mammal experts from around the US, but the dolphin, which was in a critical condition and declining, died while being held by caregivers.

The statement said the aquarium would remain closed on Friday to provide staff time to grieve.

It had earlier said a Friday closure would allow workers to focus on the dolphin’s medical care with plans to reopen on Saturday.

James “Buddy” Powell, president of the aquarium, told reporters on Thursday that the facility’s staff and outside experts were doing everything possible seeking to restore the dolphin to health.

Winter previously experienced intestinal issues – not uncommon among dolphins – but such problems have never affected her like this, Mr Powell had said on Thursday.

At the time, he said Winter was not responding to treatment as in the past, adding there was no evidence the dolphin had the coronavirus.

Winter was two months old when her tail became entangled in a crab trap near Cape Canaveral, which forced its amputation.

Dolphin Tale, which was released in 2011, chronicled Winter’s recovery and the unprecedented, lengthy effort to fit her with a prosthetic tail.

The film, starring Harry Connick Jr, Ashley Judd, Kris Kristofferson, Morgan Freeman and Nathan Gamble, was largely shot at the Clearwater aquarium and surrounding Tampa Bay locations.

It put the non-profit aquarium, first opened in 1972 on the site of a former water treatment plant, on the map internationally.

“This place wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Winter,” Mr Powell said.

Winter’s story of rehabilitation has become an inspiration for people around the world and the aquarium received thousands of messages of support since Winter’s illness became known.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal