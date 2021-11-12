Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

McDonald’s CEO faces criticism over gun victim texts

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 10:54 am
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

The CEO of McDonald’s is facing calls to resign after text messages he sent to Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot seemed to blame the deaths of two black and Latino children killed in gun violence on their parents.

Chris Kempczinski sent texts to Ms Lightfoot in April after meeting with her and referred to shootings that killed two children earlier this year: seven-year-old Jaslyn Adams, a black girl who was shot in a McDonald’s drive-through lane, and 13-year-old Adam Toledo, a Latino boy who was shot by Chicago police.

Mr Kempczinski wrote: “With both, the parents failed those kids which I know is something you can’t say. Even harder to fix.”

The exchange was made public on social media late last month following a Freedom of Information Act request from Michael Kessler, an American activist living in Canada, who said he was looking into an Oregon police matter and working with Chicago-based transparency group Lucy Parsons Lab.

Chicago organisations have been protesting for days, saying the messages were racist, ignorant and out-of-touch.

Jaslyn Adams’ mother has demanded an apology from the CEO, who is white. US representative Bobby Rush of Illinois called this week for Mr Kempczinski to be removed.

The Chicago Democrat said: “This is a deplorable message, and one that is completely unacceptable for the CEO of a powerful multinational corporation – let alone a corporation that markets aggressively to communities of colour and publicly proclaims that ‘black lives matter’ – to espouse.”

A coalition of community groups amplified their demand for Mr Kempczinski to resign by protesting outside the McDonald’s where Jaslyn Adams was killed.

The coalition, which called attention to other racial discrimination complaints the company has faced, called on the fast-food giant to create a 200 million dollar (£149 million) fund over four years to improve life in Chicago, among other things. The group includes immigrant rights activists, labour groups and churches.

Earlier this month, Mr Kempczinski sent a note to McDonald’s corporate employees in the US, saying he was thinking through his “lens as a parent and reacted viscerally”, according to The Chicago Tribune.

“But I have not walked in the shoes of Adam’s or Jaslyn’s family and so many others who are facing a very different reality,” he said.

“Not taking the time to think about this from their viewpoint was wrong, and lacked the empathy and compassion I feel for these families. This is a lesson that I will carry with me.”

McDonald’s has declined to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal