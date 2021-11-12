Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 5:23 pm
(PA)
(PA)

President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will hold their much-anticipated virtual summit on Monday evening as the two sides look to dial back tensions after a rough start to the US-China relationship since Mr Biden took office earlier this year.

The White House is setting low expectations for the video call, saying no major announcements are expected to come from the meeting.

Mr Biden aims to stress that the two nations need to set limits in deepening areas of conflict in the increasingly complicated relationship between the two nations.

“The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC (People’s Republic of China), as well as ways to work together where our interests align,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement announcing the summit.

Jen Psaki
Jen Psaki (Susan Walsh/AP)

“Throughout, President Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns.”

The meeting will be the third engagement between the two leaders since February. It comes after the US and China this week pledged at UN climate talks in Glasgow to increase their co-operation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi came to an agreement on holding the Biden-Xi virtual summit by the end of the year, when they met last month for talks in Zurich.

The virtual meeting was proposed after Mr Biden, who spent a substantial amount of time with Mr Xi when the two were vice presidents, mentioned during a September phone call with the Chinese leader that he would like to be able to see him again, according to the White House.

Mr Xi has not left China during the coronavirus pandemic. White House officials proposed a virtual summit as the best substitute for the two to have a substantive conversation on a number of issues that have put strains on the US-China relationship.

Joe Biden speaks at the G20 summit
Joe Biden speaks at the G20 summit (Evan Vucci/AP)

“We hope the US will work together with China to jointly strive to make the leaders’ summit a success and bring China-US ties back to the right track of sound and stable development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

There has been no shortage of tension in the relationship in recent months as Mr Biden has made clear he sees Beijing’s actions on a number of fronts as concerning.

The president criticised Beijing for human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in north-west China, cracking down on pro-democracy efforts in Hong Kong, and resisting global pressure to co-operate fully with investigations into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tensions have also been exacerbated recently by the Chinese military flying dozens of sorties near the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

Mr Biden, at the G20 meeting in Rome and again at the UN climate gathering, criticised Mr Xi for failing to show up at the summits, where world leaders discussed the way forward on the pandemic and steps to ease the impact of climate change.

“I think it’s been a big mistake, quite frankly, for China… not showing up,” Mr Biden said in Glasgow.

“The rest of the world is going to look to China and say, what value added have they provided?”

Both leaders took part in Friday’s Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) virtual meeting, where leaders discussed efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic and support the global economic recovery.

