Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Married Israeli couple arrested for espionage in Turkey

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 10:17 am
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

An Israeli married couple were arrested for espionage after taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul, Turkey’s official news agency said.

Anadolu Agency said a Turkish national was also arrested.

Police detained them after a tip-off from an employee working in the Camlica radio and television tower on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The employee claimed they were taking photographs of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nearby home from the tower’s restaurant earlier this week.

They were formally arrested pending trial for “political and military espionage” by an Istanbul court.

Giants Turkish flags are displayed on boats as people pay tribute to mark the 83rd anniversary of Turkey’s founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s death at Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul, Turkey (Francisco Seco/AP)
Giant Turkish flags are displayed on boats at Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul, Turkey (Francisco Seco/AP)

In a statement issued late on Friday, Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid denied the couple work for an “Israeli agency”.

He said his department has been in regular contact with the pair and is trying to organise their release.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz identified the couple as Natalie and Mordi Oknin.

Citing their lawyer, it said they were taking photographs of the Ottoman-era Dolmabahce Palace while taking a ferry.

Parts of Dolmabahce, located on the city’s European side, are used as a presidential working office.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal