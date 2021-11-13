Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deadly blast hits minibus on busy street in Afghan capital

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 4:23 pm
Smoke rises following the bomb blast in Kabul (AP)
Smoke rises following the bomb blast in Kabul (AP)

At least one person has died and five others were injured after a bomb exploded on a minibus on a busy commercial street in Kabul.

The blast took place in a neighbourhood mainly populated by members of Afghanistan’s minority Hazara community, emergency workers and the bus driver said.

The bus driver told AP from hospital that at one point during his route, a suspicious-looking man got onto the bus a few minutes before the explosion hit the back of the vehicle.

The driver said he saw two passengers with their clothes on fire falling out of the back of the bus, while others escaped out the front.

Ambulance teams at the scene said that the blast was apparently caused by a bomb.

However, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, said a fire broke out on the minibus, triggering the blast.

Photos from the scene showed the burning wreckage of a vehicle with a pall of smoke rising into the air.

The explosion took place on the main avenue running through Dashti Barchi, a sprawling area on the west side of Kabul largely populated by Hazaras.

Afghanistan’s Hazaras, who are mostly Shia Muslims, have been the target of a brutal campaign of violence for the past several years, blamed on the so-called Islamic State group (IS).

Militants have carried out several deadly attacks in Dashti Barchi, including a 2020 attack on a maternity hospital.

