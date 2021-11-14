Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cleveland Cavaliers extend hot form with two-point win over Boston Celtics

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 6:25 am
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics (Tony Dejak/AP)
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley dunks the ball against the Boston Celtics (Tony Dejak/AP)

Darius Garland made two free throws with nine seconds left to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to a come-from-behind 91-89 victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Saturday.

The Cavaliers were down 19 points in the third quarter but came back to snatch the lead through Garland’s free throws, before Dennis Schroder missed a jumper which would have forced overtime.

Garland had 22 points and six assists while rookie Evan Mobley had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cavs, while Schroder led the Celtics with 28 points.

Cleveland have won six of their past seven games to improve their win-loss record to 9-5 while the Celtics went 6-7.

Tyler Herro had 27 points and eight rebounds to help lift the Miami Heat to a 111-105 win at the Utah Jazz.

Duncan Robinson had 22 points including six three-pointers while Kyle Lowry had 21 as Miami snapped a three-game losing streak.

Utah were led by Bojan Bogdanovic with 26 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, while Jordan Clarkson added 25 as the Jazz lost their fourth out of five.

Justin Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points as the Indiana Pacers overcame the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 118-113.

Holiday shot nine of 11 from the field to top the scoring for his side while Malcolm Brogdon had a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Tobias Harris had 32 points and Tyrese Maxey 24 for the 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid for a fourth straight game, and a fourth straight loss, due to his positive test for Covid-19 last Monday.

In other games, the New Orleans Pelicans won 112-101 at home to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Washington Wizards won 104-92 at the Orlando Magic, the Detroit Pistons won 127-121 at the Toronto Raptors, and the Los Angeles Clippers won at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 129-102.

