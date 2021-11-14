Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kid Galahad’s short reign ends with a knockout defeat by veteran Kiko Martinez

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 7:33 am
Kid Galahad lost his title to Kiko Martinez (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kid Galahad lost his title to Kiko Martinez (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kid Galahad’s short reign as IBF featherweight champion was brought to a painful end by veteran Kiko Martinez in Sheffield.

Galahad was slammed to the canvas by a big right hand at the start of the sixth round as the Spaniard claimed the title at the age of 35.

Galahad had won the vacant crown over fellow Briton Jazza Dickens in August and started as hot favourite against a fighter whose best days were assumed to be behind him.

Kiko Martinez stands over Kid Galahad
Kiko Martinez sealed victory at the start of the sixth round (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Martinez fought two thrilling battles with Carl Frampton in 2013 and 2014 then was narrowly out-pointed by Josh Warrington in Leeds in 2017.

But a points loss to inexperienced Zelfa Barrett in February had appeared to spell the end of Martinez’s hopes of wresting back a version of the world crown.

The technically-gifted Galahad looked set for an expected emphatic points win as he cleverly picked apart his opponent through the opening rounds.

But Martinez seized his chance to swing the fight in his favour when he floored Galahad out of the blue with a right hand at the end of round five.

Galahad’s corner desperately tried to rouse him in between rounds but at the bell Martinez stalked across the ring and delivered another hammering right which immediately ended the contest.

