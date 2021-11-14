Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Pope urges world leaders to act with courage following Cop26 deal

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 1:49 pm
Pope Francis waves to faithful in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Pope Francis has urged political and economic leaders to show courage and long-range vision, hours after the Cop26 climate change talks ended in compromise on how to combat global warming.

Speaking to the faithful in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Sunday, Francis said the “cry of the poor, united to the cry of the Earth, resounded in the last days” at the conference in Glasgow.

“I encourage all those who have political and economic responsibilities to act immediately with courage and farsightedness,” he said.

Vatican crowds
The Pope made his remarks to crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

“At the same time, I invite all persons of goodwill to carry out active citizenry to care for the common house,” referring to planet Earth.

The pontiff did not comment on the outcome of the two weeks of UN talks.

Nearly 200 nations agreed to a compromise deal aimed at keeping alive a global warming target. But a last-minute change diluted crucial language about the use of coal, a fossil fuel whose use is the biggest single source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Francis has made attention to the Earth’s environment a major plank of his papacy, dedicating an encyclical, or major document, to the moral imperative of responsibly protecting the planet.

