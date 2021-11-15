Lewis Hamilton heroics and England win again – sporting weekend in pictures

Lewis Hamilton produced one of the all-time great driving displays to win the Brazilian Grand Prix while Australia were crowned men’s T20 world champions for the first time.

England men’s and women’s rugby union teams had weekends to remember, while Arsenal continued their unbeaten start to the Women’s Super League campaign.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best of the weekend’s action in pictures.

Lewis Hamilton’s brilliant victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix kept his hopes of a record-breaking eighth world championship title alive (Andre Penner/AP)

Louis Rees-Zammit touched down twice in Wales’ 38-23 Autumn Nations Series win against 14-man Fiji at the Principality Stadium, but this effort was ruled out (David Davies/PA)

Claudia MacDonald scores England’s seventh try as they beat Canada 51-12 to extend their winning run to 17 matches (Nigel French/PA)

Freddie Steward, right, races in to score England’s first try in their 32-15 Autumn Nations Series win against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stuart Hogg became Scotland’s joint-top try scorer in his country’s 30-15 Autumn Nations Series defeat to world champions South Africa at Murrayfield (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ireland celebrate their 29-20 Autumn Nations Series victory against New Zealand in Dublin – their seventh straight win (Niall Carson/PA)

Australia celebrate winning the T20 World Cup after defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Aaron Ramsey converts his second goal from the penalty spot in Wales’ 5-1 World Cup qualifying win against Belarus in Cardiff (Bradley Colyer/PA)

Chiedozie Ogbene salutes the fans after scoring the Republic of Ireland’s second goal in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win in Luxembourg (John Walton/PA)

Serbia celebrate after their 2-1 win in Portugal sealed automatic qualification for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar (Armando Franca/AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal must now come through the play-offs to reach the finals (Armando Franca/AP)

Alvaro Morata’s late winner against Sweden clinched Spain a place at their 12th consecutive World Cup finals (Angel Fernandez/AP)

Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema’s late equaliser against derby rivals Tottenham extended the Gunners’ unbeaten start in the Women’s Super League (Tess Derry/PA)

Fran Kirby, right, was on target as Women’s Super League champions Chelsea climbed to within a point of leaders Arsenal with a convincing 4-0 win at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Daniil Medvedev began his Nitto ATP Finals title defence in Turin with a 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 win against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz (Luca Bruno/AP)