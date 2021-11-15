Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Golden State Warriors stung by Charlotte Hornets for first regulation defeat

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 6:43 am
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (Jacob Kupferman/AP)
The Golden State Warriors lost in regulation for the first time this season as the Charlotte Hornets won an end-to-end battle 106-102.

Golden State had won their last seven and their sole defeat this season had come in overtime, but they were pushed all the way by Charlotte with 25 lead changes in the game.

Draymond Green, who finished with 11 points, put the Warriors on level terms at 102-102 with 44.7 seconds left, but Miles Bridges landed a hook shot and Terry Rozier a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

Bridges top scored for the Hornets with 22, LaMelo Ball added 21 and Terry Rozier 20 as Charlotte won their third straight.

Kevin Durant scored 33 against his old side the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Brooklyn Nets recorded a 120-96 win.

Durant, who left the Thunder in 2016, added eight rebounds while Patty Mills scored 29 off the bench in the victory.

Anthony Davis scored 34 and had 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers saw off the San Antonio Spurs 114-106, while Trae Young scored 42 for the Atlanta Hawks in a 120-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns downed the Houston Rockets 115-89, the Denver Nuggets were dominant in a 124-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls saw off the Los Angeles Clippers 100-90.

