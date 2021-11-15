Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EU set to expand Belarus sanctions list amid borders row

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 9:32 am
Migrants warm themselves near fire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno (BelTA pool photo via AP)
Migrants warm themselves near fire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno (BelTA pool photo via AP)

European Union foreign ministers are expected to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals alleged to be helping to lure migrants to Europe as part of a “hybrid attack” on the bloc by president Alexander Lukashenko.

The 27-country EU has already slapped a series of sanctions on Mr Lukashenko and senior Belarus officials over what the bloc says were fraudulent elections last August that illegitimately returned him to power, as well as the security crackdown on the opposition and peaceful protesters that followed.

The ministers are set to adjust the kinds of sanctions that can be imposed to include airlines and travel agents allegedly involved in the migrant stand-off at Belarus’s borders with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Migration Poland Belarus
Migrant carry firewood as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border (BelTA pool photo via AP)

Those to be hit by the measures, which involve asset freezes and travel bans, should be named in coming days.

The EU says that the authoritarian Belarusian regime has for months invited migrants to Minsk, many of them Iraqis, with the promise of helping them cross the borders into the three countries, which form the eastern flank of both the 27-nation EU and Nato.

In response, the three have been reinforcing their borders.

In an interview, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he and his two Baltic counterparts are discussing whether to call for emergency consultations at the Nato military alliance.

