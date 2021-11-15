Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Ham ‘surprised’ by UEFA punishment

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 9:41 pm
West Ham have requested full written reasons from UEFA after being banned from selling tickets for their next away match in UEFA competitions due to crowd trouble (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham have requested full written reasons from UEFA after being banned from selling tickets for their next away match in Europe due to crowd trouble during their Europa League trip to Genk.

The Premier League club have also been fined 34,500 euros (£29,260) following the 2-2 draw in Belgium on November 4.

In a statement on the club website, West Ham said: “We are surprised to receive these sanctions and disappointed for the fans who have behaved impeccably and supported the team throughout and will now be unable to travel to the next away Europa League fixture.

“The club has requested the full written reasons from UEFA regarding these sanctions and have asked them to expedite our request given that further delay could impact supporters once again.”

According to a statement from UEFA, the ticket ban and a fine of 30,000 euros (£25,444) were imposed for “crowd disturbances”.

Flares were thrown onto the pitch during Genk's clash with West Ham
An additional 4,500 euros (£3,816) fine was handed down for the “throwing of objects” by travelling fans.

West Ham are due to travel to Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on November 25.

According to the Hammers’ official website, a full allocation of 1,700 tickets for the visit to the Allianz Stadion in the Austrian capital has already sold out.

West Ham said fans who have already bought tickets for the game would be automatically refunded if the sanctions are upheld and said there were concerns due to the short notice of the decision.

Flares are lit prior to the Group H Europa League match
West Ham top Europa League Group H, with the draw at Genk’s Luminus Arena earlier this month leaving them with 10 points from a possible 12.

Fan trouble also flared when Rapid Vienna were beaten 2-0 at the London Stadium on October 30, leading to three arrests.

David Moyes’ Hammers, third in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wolves, complete the group stage of the European competition at home to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on December 9.

