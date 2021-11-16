Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matthew Stafford has night to forget as LA Rams fall to San Francisco 49ers

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 4:33 am
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (Tony Avelar/AP)
Matthew Stafford was intercepted twice in his first two drives as the Los Angeles Rams fell to a 31-10 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

The quarterback had a pass intended for Odell Beckham picked off at the Niners’ seven-yard line, and Jimmy Garoppolo led his side back the other way for the opening score late in the first quarter.

The lead was soon doubled when Stafford’s short pass fell into the hands of Jimmie Ward, who returned it for a touchdown.

Stafford got his sole score early in the second quarter, passing to Tyler Higbee, but San Francisco kept up the pressure with a 91-yard drive capped with a Deebo Samuel eight-yard rush.

Samuel had another through the air in the fourth with a 40-yard completion as San Francisco scored a win over their NFC West rivals.

