On this day in 2011: Martin Johnson resigns as England boss

Martin Johnson confirmed his resignation as England rugby union team manager at a press conference at Twickenham on this day in 2011.

Johnson’s departure had been widely expected after a disappointing World Cup campaign which saw England beaten by France at the quarter-final stage, amid off-field controversies.

A night out in Queenstown, which resulted in Mike Tindall being fined £25,000 by the Rugby Football Union, headed a number of indiscretions that Johnson could have done without.

Martin Johnson endured a disappointing World Cup campaign (Lynne Cameron/PA)

But Johnson said he would leave without any regrets, adding that he felt it was in the best interest of English rugby that he moved on.

“I’ve given this a huge amount of thought since we returned from the World Cup and didn’t come to this decision lightly,” he said.

“I think it’s in the best interests of myself and the England team that I don’t continue on into next year.

“It’s been a fantastic three and a half years. I’ve worked with some fantastic players and a great coach and and management group.

“Part of me regrets leaving the job in these circumstances. There is unfinished business and a feeling to put things right.

“But I won’t leave with any regrets.”