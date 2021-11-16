Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

On this day in 2011: Martin Johnson resigns as England boss

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 6:02 am
Martin Johnson resigned as England manager on this day in 2011 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Martin Johnson resigned as England manager on this day in 2011 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Martin Johnson confirmed his resignation as England rugby union team manager at a press conference at Twickenham on this day in 2011.

Johnson’s departure had been widely expected after a disappointing World Cup campaign which saw England beaten by France at the quarter-final stage, amid off-field controversies.

A night out in Queenstown, which resulted in Mike Tindall being fined £25,000 by the Rugby Football Union, headed a number of indiscretions that Johnson could have done without.

Rugby Union – Rugby World Cup 2011 – Pool B – England v Scotland – Eden Park
Martin Johnson endured a disappointing World Cup campaign (Lynne Cameron/PA)

But Johnson said he would leave without any regrets, adding that he felt it was in the best interest of English rugby that he moved on.

“I’ve given this a huge amount of thought since we returned from the World Cup and didn’t come to this decision lightly,” he said.

“I think it’s in the best interests of myself and the England team that I don’t continue on into next year.

“It’s been a fantastic three and a half years. I’ve worked with some fantastic players and a great coach and and management group.

“Part of me regrets leaving the job in these circumstances. There is unfinished business and a feeling to put things right.

“But I won’t leave with any regrets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]