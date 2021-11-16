Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

French police evacuate migrants from makeshift camp near Dunkirk

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 9:22 am Updated: November 16, 2021, 11:03 am
A migrant packs his belongings in a camp in Grande-Synthe, Northern France, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. French police were evacuating migrants from a makeshift camp near Dunkirk, in northern France, where at least 1,500 people gathered in hopes of making it across the English Channel to Britain. Migrants, including some families with young children, could be seen packing their few belongings as police were encircling the camp, on the site of a former industrial complex in Grande-Synthe, east of Dunkirk. (AP Photo/Louis Witter)
French police have evacuated migrants from a makeshift camp near Dunkirk where at least 1,500 people had gathered in hopes of making it across the English Channel to Britain.

Migrants, including some families with young children, packed their few belongings as police encircled the camp early on Tuesday morning, on the site of a former industrial complex in Grande-Synthe, east of Dunkirk. Several buses were lined up near the camp.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said: “When we are dismantling a migrant camp, that’s above all to put people into shelters, especially as winter comes.”

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said they had a phone call on Monday evening about the issue of small boats used by migrants to try to cross the Channel.

“We are going to continue our operational co-operation and step up our common action against smugglers’ networks,” Mr Darmanin tweeted.

He also said that police dismantled a network of smugglers in the Dunkirk region, leading to 13 people being detained, adding that 1,308 people suspected of being smugglers have been arrested since the beginning of the year.

Migration France Britain
(Louis Witter/AP)

Aid group Utopia 56 said several evacuations of camps in the region have been organised in the past month with no adapted response to take care of migrants.

The group said the state organised no food distribution or toilet and shower facilities in the camps.

Local authorities have warned of dire sanitary conditions and overcrowding in the area, risks associated with the fast approaching winter and deepening tensions between migrants and traffickers that often turn violent.

Yann Manzi, founder of Utopia 56, said those clustered in Grande Synthe were primarily Iraqi Kurds who arrived through trafficking networks.

Migration France Britain
(Louis Witter/AP)

Most are trying to cross the English Channel in small inflatable boats, because police have made it harder to sneak on to trucks and ferries.

With its ports and tunnel to cross the English Channel, northern France has always been a magnet for people seeking to cross to Britain, fuelled by traffickers’ promises of a better life there.

The crossings are a source of friction between the UK and France, with British officials saying France should do more to stop boats leaving. France says Britain should do more to help French authorities manage the migrants and stop traffickers.

More than 23,000 people have reached the UK in small boats across the English Channel this year, including 1,185 on Thursday, a record for a single day.

T1housands more have been rescued at sea by French maritime authorities.

