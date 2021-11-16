Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Daniil Medvedev edges out Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 4:18 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 9:56 pm
Daniil Medvedev has won both matches at the ATP Finals (Luca Bruno/AP)
Daniil Medvedev has won both matches at the ATP Finals (Luca Bruno/AP)

Daniil Medvedev maintained his hold over Alexander Zverev with a thrilling victory in their heavyweight showdown at the ATP Finals.

In the first headline clash at this year’s season-ending event in Turin, defending champion and world number two Medvedev edged past third-ranked Zverev, the 2018 winner, 6-3 6-7 (3) 7-6 (6).

The Russian, who claimed his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, has now won the last five meetings with his German rival and leads their career head-to-head 6-5.

Zverev has also enjoyed a stellar season, the highlight of which was a gold medal at the Olympics, but Medvedev clearly has his number at the moment.

Their last meeting came just 10 days ago in Paris, a 6-2 6-2 triumph for Medvedev.

This was a lot closer, although Medvedev was in total control of the first set after securing a break in Zverev’s opening service game.

The 25-year-old was irked by a marginal foot-fault call which cost him a point in the second-set tie-break, sarcastically giving a thumbs-down gesture to the crowd, as Zverev levelled the match.

But in the third Medvedev saved a break point for 6-5 and came from a mini-break down in the decisive tie-break to make it two round-robin wins out of two.

“Today’s match was a matter of few points, it was a really close match,” said Medvedev.

“I’m just happy that I made it against such a such a strong opponent, especially this year, he has so many victories and titles. So I’m happy that I managed to have the edge in three meetings we had this year.

Italy Tennis ATP Finals
Alexander Zverev lost a last-set tie-break (Luca Bruno/AP)

“If we are talking about the game, maybe I understand his game a little bit, and some things, but as we saw today, he definitely understands mine also.”

Matteo Berrettini’s withdrawal from the tournament through injury means Medvedev is already through to the semi-finals with one match to play, against Berrettini’s replacement, the 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.

“I think Jannik is in great shape right now in general. He won a lot of matches on the rise up,” added Medvedev.

“He’s going to play his first ATP Finals. It’s going to be big experience for him.”

Sinner’s Finals debut came later on Tuesday against his good friend and occasional doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz, and he took his chance with both hands.

The world number 11 gave the raucous Italian crowd the victory they had been craving, especially after Berrettini’s retirement against Zverev 48 hours earlier.

Sinner’s 6-2 6-2 success also avenged his defeat by Poland’s Hurkacz in the final of the Miami Open in April.

“In one way it’s a highlight being here but in another it’s not the way you want to play with Matteo being out,” Sinner said in his on-court interview.

“I’m going to play for him this tournament and I’m going to do my best.”

The victory means Sinner will move up to number 10 in the world, giving Italy two players in the top 10 for the first time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]