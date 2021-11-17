Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Open champion Collin Morikawa determined to take chances in Race to Dubai bid

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 9:09 am
Collin Morikawa is on course to become the first American to win the European Tour’s Race to Dubai (Jane Barlow/PA)
Collin Morikawa is on course to become the first American to win the European Tour’s Race to Dubai (Jane Barlow/PA)

Open champion Collin Morikawa is determined not to let another opportunity to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai slip through his fingers.

Morikawa had the chance to top the Order of Merit by winning last year’s DP World Tour Championship, in what was his first regular European Tour event.

Twelve months on, the two-time major winner has a 236-point lead over compatriot Billy Horschel in the standings and could even finish last in the 53-man field and still succeed Lee Westwood as European number one.

The 24-year-old world number two, who was awarded honorary life membership of the European Tour on Wednesday in recognition of his Open triumph at Royal St George’s, said: “I’m not taking this week lightly.

“I’ve put a lot of work in the last week, the past couple of days to be ready and to come out here and play as best as I can.

“I think I said this last year, you don’t know how many chances you’re going to get to win a Race to Dubai, and I’ve been very lucky to play well this year in a major and the WGCs (World Golf Championship events) to get me in this position.”

Morikawa was also top of the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season on the PGA Tour, but a lingering back injury contributed to a missed cut in the first play-off event and a tie for 63rd in a 69-man field in the second.

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa celebrated on the 17th green during day three of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Anthony Behar/PA)

That meant he had slipped to 11th place heading into the Tour Championship in Atlanta, resulting in a seven-shot deficit to leader Patrick Cantlay under the controversial handicap system.

“We’re at the tail end of the season and I made that mistake with how the PGA Tour and the FedEx Cup went, injuring myself and getting a little unfortunate the way the play-offs worked,” Morikawa added.

“I worked so hard through the regular season to put myself in a good spot that I don’t want to let this go. It would mean a lot to be the first American winner of the Race to Dubai.”

The absence of world number one Jon Rahm, who was third in the standings, means six players can win the Race to Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Victory for either Morikawa or Horschel would guarantee them the title, while Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Paul Casey and Matt Fitzpatrick need to win and see other results go their way to come out on top.

“When it comes to tournaments like this and you have a chance to win a season-long race like the Race to Dubai, you can’t worry about the what-ifs or what points might add up,” Morikawa added. “The goal is to win the tournament.

“I’m actually not (aware of the scenarios). Normally I’m a person that likes to know everything, know the points, know which way it can go.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of scenarios out there but if I start worrying about them, they might come true and I could be on the bad end of that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal