Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Germany reports 52,826 new Covid cases and seeks earlier booster jabs

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 12:11 pm
A medical worker carries out a rapid Covid-19 test in Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP)
A medical worker carries out a rapid Covid-19 test in Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP)

Germany’s disease control agency reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as infection rates continue to climb.

The Robert Koch Institute said 294 more people had died of Covid-19 since the previous day, bringing the country’s pandemic death toll to 98,274.

German health minister Jens Spahn has called on doctors not to be too strict about waiting at least six months before giving patients their vaccine booster shots.

Infections have shot up in recent weeks, particularly among unvaccinated people, with southern and eastern Germany the hardest hit. The district of Meissen, near Dresden, reported almost 1,305 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past week.

An empty street leading to the banking district in Frankfurt on Wednesday
An empty street leading to the banking district in the German city of Frankfurt on Wednesday (Michael Probst/AP)

Meanwhile, authorities in neighbouring Austria have said travellers will need to show a negative PCR test upon entering the country. Previously, results from the cheaper lateral flow tests were allowed.

The Alpine nation implemented a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who had not recently had Covid-19 on Monday.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Czech Republic and Slovakia reported record daily numbers of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day before the governments of the neighbouring nations plan to approve new restrictions in response to rising infections.

The Czech daily tally soared to 22,479 new cases, eclipsing the previous record set on January 7 by almost 5,000 and nearly 8,000 more than a week ago.

People wait in a long queue to get a Covid-19 vaccine in Vienna, Austria
People wait in a long queue to get a Covid-19 vaccine in Vienna, Austria (Lisa Leutner/AP)

The country’s infection rate rose to 813 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, up from 558 a week earlier.

Czech prime minister Andrej Babis said the government was considering several options, including following neighbouring Austria in ordering a lockdown for unvaccinated residents.

Slovakia reported 8,342 new virus cases, surpassing the previous record of 7,244 set on Friday.

The Slovakian government is planning new restrictions on unvaccinated people as the country’s hospitals become overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

A woman walks past thousands of crosses painted on the Old Town Square in Prague in March to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of the first Czech Covid patient
Thousands of crosses painted on the Old Town Square in Prague in March to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of the first Czech Covid patient (Petr David Josek/AP)

Slovakian prime minister Eduard Heger said his Cabinet would vote on Thursday on recommendations from an advisory group of medical experts.

And in Hungary, the number of daily Covid-19 deaths and new officially recorded cases on Wednesday climbed to highs not seen since a pandemic surge last spring.

Government figures showed 178 daily deaths and 10,265 new cases in the country of fewer than 10 million people. The latter figure approached record pandemic highs set in March, while daily deaths were the highest since May 1.

The numbers reflect a worsening pandemic situation in the Central European country, which in spring had the highest Covid-19 death rate per capita in the world.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal