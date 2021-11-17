Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poland says Belarus taking border camp migrants away in buses

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 12:48 pm
Migrants in a logistics centre at the Belarus/Poland border near Grodno (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP)
A Polish government official said that migrants who spent days in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian side of Poland’s eastern border were being taken away by bus by Belarusian officials.

A large group of people from the Middle East have been stuck at a border crossing with Poland, hoping to enter Europe, since November 8. Most are fleeing conflict or hopelessness at home and aim to reach Germany or other western European countries.

Tensions spiked on Tuesday as Polish forces at the border used water cannons and tear gas against stone-throwing migrants.

Warsaw accused the regime of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of giving smoke grenades and other weapons to those trying to cross the frontier.

The Belarusian state news agency reported that migrants were being given shelter inside a logistics centre at the border (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP)

But on Wednesday, Polish authorities said the situation had calmed down, and while they registered 161 attempts to cross Poland’s border illegally, the large migrant camp at the Kuznica crossing – which is now closed – had fewer people.

“I have received information that Lukashenko has provided the first buses which migrants are boarding and leaving,” Maciej Wasik, a deputy interior minister, said.

“The camp site near Kuznica is slowly emptying.”

It was not clear where they were being taken, and the information provided by officials was hard to verify due to restrictions journalists face in working on both sides of the border.

Western countries have accused Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as pawns to destabilise the European Union (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP)

A state of emergency in Poland is keeping journalists, human rights workers and others away from the border along a zone that is two miles (3km) deep.

Iraq has been appealing for its citizens to fly home, telling them the way into the European Union is closed. The first flights are scheduled for Thursday.

The Belarusian state news agency Belta reported that migrants were being given shelter inside a logistics centre at the border, giving them the opportunity to sleep indoors rather than in tents outdoors.

Western countries have accused Mr Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns to destabilise the 27-nation EU bloc in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian regime. Belarus denies orchestrating the crisis.

