Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Manchester United’s wage bill rose by 23 per cent as Cristiano Ronaldo returned

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 2:03 pm
The return of Cristiano Ronaldo has driven an increase in income – and expenditure – at Manchester United (Francesco Scaccianoce/PA)
The return of Cristiano Ronaldo has driven an increase in income – and expenditure – at Manchester United (Francesco Scaccianoce/PA)

Manchester United’s wage bill rose by 23 per cent during the period in which they signed Cristiano Ronaldo, the club’s latest set of financial results show.

Figures for the first quarter of the 2021-22 financial year show a rise of £16.6million in “employee benefit expenses” compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

  • 23 per cent rise in player wages to £88.5m
  • £17.4m income from player sales
  • £126.5m revnue
  • £439.7m net debt

The total amount spent on salaries during the quarter ended September 30, when the club re-signed Ronaldo and also brought in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, was £88.5m.

This rise was offset by £17.4m brought in through player sales, principally Dan James’ move to Leeds, although the club did also earn a sell-on fee from Romelu Lukaku’s transfer from Inter Milan to Chelsea.

Overall, total revenue increased by 16.1 per cent to £126.5m, explained largely by the obvious increase in matchday income that came with the return of fans to games after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Commercial revenues have risen at Old Trafford
Commercial revenues have risen at Old Trafford (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Matchday revenue was £18.8m compared to just £1.7m the previous year, when games were played behind closed doors.

This rise helped operating losses decrease from £27.1m to £10.2m compared to 2020-21.

Commercial revenues rose by 7.9 per cent to £64.4m. This will partially have been driven by the arrival of Ronaldo, although the Portuguese was only back at the club for the final month of the quarter.

The club’s net debt stood at £439.7m on September 30, down slightly from £440.6m the previous year.

The results come at a time when the club have lacked sparkle on the field, slipping to sixth in the Premier League after recent losses to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ed Woodward believes the results show the club's resilience
Ed Woodward believes the results show the club’s resilience (Tim Goode/PA)

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure to turn the on-field situation around with the club currently nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said: “While these financial results today demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch.

“The manager, players and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]