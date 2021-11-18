Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Garbine Muguruza takes WTA Finals title over Anett Kontaveit

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 4:56 am
Garbine Muguruza kisses the trophy during an awarding ceremony after defeating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the final match of the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico (Refugio Ruiz/AP)
Garbine Muguruza kisses the trophy during an awarding ceremony after defeating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the final match of the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico (Refugio Ruiz/AP)

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza added a WTA Finals title to her Wimbledon and French Open triumphs after seeing off Anett Kontaveit in Mexico 6-3 7-5.

Muguruza had already beaten Kontaveit in the group stages at Guadalajara and it was the Spaniard who prevailed again for her 10th career WTA singles title.

The Estonian went behind in the third game, with Muguruza converting a third break point, but broke back immediately to level the set at 2-2.

The number six seed then won the last four games of the set to take it out in 43 minutes.

Kontaveit looked to stage the beginnings of a comeback when she broke for a 4-3 lead in the second set and won on her serve for a 5-3 lead.

But that was as close as it got, as Muguruza stepped on the gas winning four straight games to take the championship.

Speaking after the win, Muguruza said the “big trophies” were her motivation.

She added: “I think it’s a very good season overall. Won three titles. I think it’s the year that I’ve won the most titles and made finals also. I felt like a very stable year with myself also.

“Of course, there is a little ups and downs, injuries and stuff. Overall I think it’s the best year for me.

“I might not have won a Grand Slam, but I deeply feel like I’ve been happier and more stable, less dramatic, and in general very happy about it.”

