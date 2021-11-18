Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giannis Antetokounmpo on song as Milwaukee Bucks beat Los Angeles Lakers

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 7:31 am
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (Morry Gash/AP)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (Morry Gash/AP)

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points as defending NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks won 109-102 against a Los Angeles Lakers side still missing LeBron James.

The Bucks welcomed back Khris Middleton after he sat out eight games with coronavirus while James was out for his eighth match with an abdominal strain.

A pair of three-pointers from Middleton early in the fourth quarter saw the Bucks take a lead which they held until the final buzzer at the Fiserv Forum.

Four Brooklyn Nets players passed 20 points in a 109-99 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James Harden led the way with 27, LaMarcus Aldridge had 24, Kevin Durant 23 and Patty Mills 21 as the Nets bounced back from their loss to Golden State Warriors and improved to 11-5 on the season.

The purple patch for the Phoenix Suns continued with a 105-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks securing their 10th win in a row.

Devin Booker scored 24 against the Mavericks who were without Luka Doncic through injury.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Hawks’ strong home form continued after a 110-99 win over the Boston Celtics and Jimmy Butler notched up a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and as many assists in the Miami Heat’s 113-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Luguentz Dort posted 34 points in a 101-89 win for the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Houston Rockets, the Rockets’ 13th straight loss, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 107-97 the Orlando Magic pipped the New York Knicks 104-98.

The Charlotte Hornets beat the in-form Washington Wizards 97-87, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Indiana Pacers 97-87 and the Chicago Bulls were downed by the Portland Trail Blazers 112-107.

