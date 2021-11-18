Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US-Canada border towns assess damage from devastating floods

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 8:20 am
Derailed rail cars in Sumas, Washington (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Towns in the US state of Washington and Canada’s British Columbia are beginning to dry out following an intense rain storm that cut off key roads and forced hundreds of people to evacuate.

Residents of one small US city along the border were assessing damage from flooding that hit an estimated three quarters of homes.

Skies were sunny in the area around Sumas, Washington, where about 500 rescues and evacuations were reported.

“We’re looking at going door-to-door, as waters go down in different parts of the town,” said Sumas mayor Kevin Christensen. “Half is on dry ground, half has water.”

People walk through floodwaters in Sumas, Washington
By Wednesday afternoon, only one river in western Washington had active flood warnings.

The soaking fuelled by a so-called atmospheric river that dumped torrents rain on the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia from Saturday through to Monday reminded people of western Washington’s record, severe flooding in November 1990 when two people died and there were more than 2,000 evacuations.

While the weather was improving, the situation remains dire in British Columbia, where the Canadian government sent in the military to help deal with floods and mudslides that destroyed parts of several major roads.

One death was reported and officials said on Wednesday that more deaths were expected.

Immediately across the border from Sumas, police using helicopters and boats had evacuated about 180 residents of a flooded low-lying area of Abbotsford, British Columbia.

A police vehicle travels on the Trans-Canada Highway past flooded farms in Abbotsford, British Columbia
Those evacuated in Abbotsford joined thousands of others in the province who were forced from their homes by floods or landslides starting on Sunday night.

On Facebook, the City of Sumas said that water levels were continuing to drop and it looked like the community would not be affected by additional potential flooding in Abbotsford. It said crews were working hard to clear roads and return power to some parts of the town.

To the south, a flood warning for Washington’s Skagit River was still in effect because it will take time for the floodwaters to drain, the National Weather Service said. Officials recommended that residents of several nearby islands evacuate.

Across the border, the body of a woman was recovered from a landslide near the small community of Lillooet, British Columbia. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at least two other people were reported missing.

A boy and his dad clear mud from a volunteer fire station damaged by flooding
British Columbia premier John Horgan declared a state of emergency on Wednesday following the unprecedented flooding.

In Washington’s Whatcom County, home to Sumas, the county sheriff’s office said on Facebook that authorities and search crews had located a body believed to be a 59-year-old man who had last been seen clinging to a tree after his truck was swept into a flooded field in the town of Everson.

Officials in the city of Bellingham said only a few roads there remained closed on Wednesday because of flooding and officials were also assessing damage.

More rain fell in Bellingham from Saturday through Monday — about 5.57 inches — than normally falls there during all of November, according to National Weather Service data. The normal monthly rain total is 5.2 inches for November, the weather agency said.

