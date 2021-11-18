Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pride flag on display at Tottenham helps LGBTQ+ fans feel ‘part of the club’

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 10:13 am
A general view of signage as part of the Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign prior to the beginning of the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
A general view of signage as part of the Stonewall Rainbow Laces campaign prior to the beginning of the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Tottenham’s new £1billion stadium boasts many things to be impressed about, but for Chris Paouros it is a flag situated in the away end that makes her most proud.

Every time Paouros, who is co-chair of Tottenham’s official LGBTQ+ Supporters Association known as the Proud Lilywhites, steps foot in the arena her eyes are drawn to the Pride flag and everything it stands for.

She can go to games knowing she is accepted and also people around the world can also see that Spurs are welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community.

“That visibility is really important,” she told the PA news agency. “People will have seen the big flag in the corner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and that really matters because that is a real kind of statement from the club, and from us, to say this is a safe and welcoming environment for our LGBTQ+, fans, employees.

“And that’s really important. So anyone that walks into that stadium, whether you’re doing the sky walk, and you’re looking at it from the top of the stadium, or whether you’re looking at it during a match, that’s what that says.

“I can’t tell you how many messages we get from all over the country and all over the world from people saying, ‘That really means a lot to me, it means a lot to me to know that my football club values me’.

“We’re part of the club, we’re part of the furniture, part of what makes Spurs Spurs is us, because of that flag, because of the stuff that we do, because of the fact that we’re visible and vocal.

“He heard that repeatedly and just thought, ‘I can’t be here’, because this is aggressive and difficult and it’s homophobic.

“He did not feel safe, so he gave up his season ticket and went away for five or so years and then it was seeing the flag at White Hart Lane, it made him think, ‘Oh, maybe this is for me’, and came back.

“Now he has got a season ticket again and and is the co-chair. So for me that’s a wonderful story.

“And that’s so important because you know it’s not about sanitising football. I’m not saying we should be clapping like it’s cricket and all the rest of it.

“But the fact is, it shouldn’t feel like a dangerous environment for anybody or it shouldn’t feel intimidating.”

