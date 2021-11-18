Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche shrugs off James Tarkowski transfer talk

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 2:57 pm
Sean Dyche has dismissed transfer speculation over James Tarkowski (Adam Davy/PA)
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has shrugged off the latest transfer speculation surrounding defender James Tarkowski.

The 28-year-old has been linked with both West Ham and Newcastle in recent weeks, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

And Dyche was offering no clues about the future of the £35million-rated centre-back despite reports the Clarets would be unwilling to let him leave amid a Premier League relegation fight.

Burnley v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Turf Moor
James Tarkowski has been linked with Newcastle and West Ham (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Dyche said: “Especially in modern football, contracts are a different ball-game. Twenty years ago players signed a contract and six months later, they’re sold.

“All I would say about James is that he’s a fantastic professional, he has been since he’s been here and he continues to be. His form this season has been absolutely top drawer.”

Dyche went on to express exasperation with Tarkowski’s continued absence from the England squad, having won both of his caps back in 2018.

“I’m still scratching my head about the England set-up but that’s one of the challenges for Gareth (Southgate) who has a lot of good players he has to pick from,” Dyche added.

“That’s my focus with him and he keeps doing the business.”

