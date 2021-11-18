Burnley boss Sean Dyche shrugs off James Tarkowski transfer talk

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has shrugged off the latest transfer speculation surrounding defender James Tarkowski.

The 28-year-old has been linked with both West Ham and Newcastle in recent weeks, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

And Dyche was offering no clues about the future of the £35million-rated centre-back despite reports the Clarets would be unwilling to let him leave amid a Premier League relegation fight.

James Tarkowski has been linked with Newcastle and West Ham (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Dyche said: “Especially in modern football, contracts are a different ball-game. Twenty years ago players signed a contract and six months later, they’re sold.

“All I would say about James is that he’s a fantastic professional, he has been since he’s been here and he continues to be. His form this season has been absolutely top drawer.”

Dyche went on to express exasperation with Tarkowski’s continued absence from the England squad, having won both of his caps back in 2018.

“I’m still scratching my head about the England set-up but that’s one of the challenges for Gareth (Southgate) who has a lot of good players he has to pick from,” Dyche added.

“That’s my focus with him and he keeps doing the business.”