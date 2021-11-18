Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Jones: England pack ready to shatter ‘weak’ perception versus South Africa

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 3:57 pm
Eddie Jones’ England take on South Africa this weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Jones has lit the fuse for England’s forward battle with South Africa by declaring his pack are ready to shatter the Springboks’ perception of them as “weak”.

Jones was stung by perceived slights emerging from the South African camp in the wake of their conclusive 32-12 victory in the 2019 World Cup final and views Saturday’s climax to the autumn at Twickenham as the right stage to respond.

England must attempt to subdue the feared Springbok eight, which will be supported by the ‘Bomb Squad’ off the bench, with a front row that contains rookies Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire.

Injury and an outbreak of Covid-19 have accounted for Jamie George, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ellis Genge, leaving rookies Rodd and Blamire to man the barricades alongside the experienced Kyle Sinckler.

Veteran loosehead Joe Marler only leaves self-isolation on Thursday evening and so is confined to a bench role.

Two years ago in Yokohama, South Africa used their scrum to take England apart and despite their weakened state, Jones is demanding his forwards sound a note of defiance.

“They said after the World Cup final, where they beat us fair and square, that they knew how to play to us, they knew where our weaknesses were and they were implying that our forward pack was weak,” Jones said.

“Siya Kolisi after the World Cup final said he knew how to beat us. Obviously their game is based on physicality so the implication is that they can go over our forward pack.

Siya Kolisi led South Africa to victory in the 2019 World Cup final at England's expense
“But our English forward pack won’t be weak on Saturday. We’ll have 82,000 people supporting that forward pack and we’re looking forward to that contest up front.

“We don’t have a ‘Bomb Squad’ like South Africa are so proud about, but we have Joe Marler and Will Stuart.

“And with the young guy Nic Dolly from Leicester, we’re looking forward to taking them on in the last 20-30 minutes of the game.

“We looking forward to taking them on in that physicality and we’re also looking forward to try to expose the weaknesses in their game that they do have.

“There’s no team that’s unbeatable, there’s no team that doesn’t have a flaw in whatever they do and sometimes your strength becomes your weakness.”

South Africa enter the final Autumn Nations Series match without boss Rassie Erasmus, who has been banned from all rugby activity for two months because of his verbal attacks on match officials during the summer’s Lions series.

Jones, however, declined to comment on the verdict of the independent disciplinary hearing on the grounds that Erasmus has appealed.

A curve ball has been thrown on England’s right wing where outside centre Joe Marchant is picked ahead of specialist Adam Radwan and the free-scoring Max Malins.

Joe Marchant is a surprise selection on England's right wing
Marchant was left out of the original squad for the autumn but a campaign-ending knee injury sustained by Anthony Watson offered a reprieve that culminates in an opportunity against the world champions.

Jones said: “We know that South Africa are going to come through the air. They have a fairly stated stable game plan and winning the air is an important part of their game.

“We feel that Joe Marchant is one of the best in England in the air so it brings an ability to contest in the air really well. Joe’s a strong defender and strong runner with the ball so it suits the way we want to play.”

Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the final match of a series that has featured wins over Tonga and Australia by an ankle problem, so Marcus Smith forms the midfield alongside Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade.

Courtney Lawes leads the team for the second time in Farrell’s absence.

