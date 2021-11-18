Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Hamilton urges sportspeople to talk out about global issues

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 5:08 pm
Lewis Hamilton wants more sportspeople to talk up against human rights issues. (Andej Isakovic/AP)
Lewis Hamilton has called on more sportspeople to talk out about global issues as the Formula One world champion prepares for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix this weekend.

A first race in the Arabian country has once again brought the human rights record of Qatar under a microscope.

The World Cup will take place here next year, with the opening match kicking off exactly a year to the day from Sunday’s first-ever F1 race in Doha.

Qatar’s government has passed a series of laws since 2017 aimed at improving conditions for migrant workers, but a new Amnesty International report says it is failing to effectively implement them.

England defender Conor Coady has said the players will discuss Qatar's human rights record now they have qualified for the World Cup.
England confirmed their place at the World Cup with a 10-0 win over San Marino on Monday night, with defender Conor Coady insisting “the conversation will be had” among the players as to how they can do their part to shine a light on such issues.

Almost every driver was asked their views on the idea of racing in Qatar for the first time, given their human rights issues, but it was Hamilton who took the lead in calling for more to be done by those who can raise awareness.

“One person can only make a small difference but together, collectively, we can have a bigger impact,” he said.

“So do I wish more sports men and women spoke out on these issues, yes. It is (about) education, it takes time to go out and learn more about a region that is foreign to us, we are not from these areas.

“It is incredibly complex on the ground in these places with religion and a lot of other complexities to even understand them all.

“Ultimately us as drivers it is not our choice where we go and race,” he added.

“I do feel that we are aware that there are issues in the places we are going to, as there are all over the world. It is deemed as one of the worst in this part of the world, I do think when sports go to these places they are duty-bound to raise the issues and these places need scrutiny, it needs the media to speak about these things, equal rights is a huge issue.

“I’m aware in this place they are trying to make steps and it can’t change overnight, still there is a long way to go. I just feel that If we are coming to these places we do need to be raising the profile of the situation.”

