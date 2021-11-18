Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Potter spends night sleeping rough to highlight plight of homeless

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 5:58 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 8:50 pm
Brighton boss Graham Potter spent the night sleeping on the streets to raise awareness for local homeless charity Off the Fence (BHAFC/Bennett Dean handout)
Brighton boss Graham Potter recently spent a night sleeping rough on the streets for a homelessness charity and insisted on Thursday: “It’s the least we can do.”

Potter, his assistant Billy Reid and first-team coach Bruno joined The Big Sleep Out last Friday night to raise awareness and funds for the homeless in the city.

The event was organised by local charity Off the Fence to support the homeless community.

Brighton boss Graham Potter (BHAFC/Bennett Dean handout)

“I’m a patron of that particular charity so I’m involved with them,” said Potter.

“We slept rough, we had one night, it was a very easy experience of the reality of what homelessness is.

“Unfortunately it’s prevalent in Brighton and Hove so it’s something as a club we look to support and raise awareness of. It’s a horrendous thing.

“If we can raise the profile of the charity which is doing a fantastic job, and if we can raise money to make a difference to people, it’s literally the least we can do.”

Homelessness charity Shelter said last week it was disappointed that its request for Premier League clubs to wear their away kits on Boxing Day, in an initiative called #NoHomeKit, was refused.

But Potter believes using his profile and that of the Premier League can make a huge difference.

He added: “From my perspective you’ve got to try to do your best to raise money, and raise awareness, if that’s what can make a difference to people’s lives.

“The reality is I spent one night on the streets, then I packed up the car and drove home. So I have no idea what it’s like to be homeless.

“Even after one night there it doesn’t bear thinking about but it’s the reality for a lot of people, especially with the nights coming in and winter arriving. It’s cold and you see how difficult it is.

“The profile of the Premier League and being a Premier League head coach, all of a sudden it’s my name but I don’t mind. I want to raise the profile of the charity On The Fence and the fantastic work they do.

“Homelessness is an issue. I’ve always felt you judge a society by how you treat its most vulnerable and to see people on the streets is disturbing.

“I live in Brighton and Hove, I walk around the streets and I’m part of the community. I see the challenges, the problems, the reality for people on a daily basis.

“I’m sure in Manchester, or Birmingham, you’ll see the same problems. It’s something that’s important to me and if I use my profile to raise awareness and make things a bit better for somebody then that’s great.”

